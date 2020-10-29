Dr. Rafiq Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafiq Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafiq Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kashmir University Medial College and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous about seeing dr Sheik since the last review was pretty intimidating. Dr Sheik had a great bedside manner. This was my first colonoscopy and as far as the procedure went he gave me a perfect dose of sedation and I didn’t feel or remember a thing. I didn’t have any nausea after the procedure or any other symptoms.
About Dr. Rafiq Sheikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kashmiri, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U Wales|Uc-Davis|University of California at Davis/School of Medicine|University Wales
- Lankenau Hosp Thomas Jefferson University|Lankenau Univ Hosp
- Lankenau Hosp, Thomas Jefferson University|Lankenau Univ Hosp
- Kashmir University Medial College
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sheikh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Hindi, Kashmiri, Punjabi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
