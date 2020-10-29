Overview

Dr. Rafiq Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kashmir University Medial College and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sheikh works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.