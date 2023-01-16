Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahul Anand, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Anand, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Pain & Wellness Center LLC52 Beach Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 319-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Anand for a few years now. My back pain stems from different issues and once I received the shots from Dr. Anand, I go for months without pain. There are times he is rushed but always takes the time to make sure I'm comfortable, not in pain, etc. If I have a question, he answers and lets me know consequences or other options available. The office staff has always been friendly and helpful and as far as appointments, they do their best getting me in in a timely manner. I recommend Dr. Anand to my friends often and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Rahul Anand, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295793271
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
