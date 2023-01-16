See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Rahul Anand, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (110)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rahul Anand, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Anand works at Connecticut Pain/Wellness Ctr in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Pain & Wellness Center LLC
    52 Beach Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 319-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (32)
    About Dr. Rahul Anand, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295793271
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania Med Center
    • Boston Med Center
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anand works at Connecticut Pain/Wellness Ctr in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Anand’s profile.

    Dr. Anand has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

