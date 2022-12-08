Overview of Dr. Rahul Biyani, MD

Dr. Rahul Biyani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Biyani works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.