Dr. Dewan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahul Dewan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Dewan, MD
Dr. Rahul Dewan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Dr. Dewan's Office Locations
Neurology and Sleep Center Pllc1144 KELTON AVE, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 347-0571
Warrenton Office550 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5940
Fauquier Health Sleep Center493 Blackwell Rd Ste 317, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dewan in very professional and polite. He addresses my concerns and adjusts my treatment so i get the most benefits.
About Dr. Rahul Dewan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598721029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewan speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewan.
