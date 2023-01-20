See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Rahul Thampi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rahul Thampi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kerala, India - 2011 and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Thampi works at Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Treatment frequency



Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2023
    I was referred by my GP to get established with an endocrinologist for diabetes management and support.
    — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rahul Thampi, MD
    About Dr. Rahul Thampi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1194109041
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York - 2020
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, New Jersey - 2018
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, New Jersey - 2016
    • Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kerala, India - 2011
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Thampi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thampi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thampi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thampi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thampi works at Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Thampi’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thampi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thampi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thampi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thampi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

