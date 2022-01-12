Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD
Overview of Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD
Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Fukuda's Office Locations
Raine Fukuda Urology, LLC.405 N Kuakini St Ste 1103, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 596-7791
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly. Spends the time needed to answer your questions and make sure you understand. Staff very professional.
About Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Ilocano and Tagalog
- 1659552925
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukuda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fukuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fukuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fukuda has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fukuda speaks Ilocano and Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukuda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukuda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.