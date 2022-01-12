See All Urologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD

Urology
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD

Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Fukuda works at Raine G Fukuda MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fukuda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raine Fukuda Urology, LLC.
    405 N Kuakini St Ste 1103, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 596-7791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Very friendly. Spends the time needed to answer your questions and make sure you understand. Staff very professional.
    — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD
    About Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ilocano and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1659552925
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fukuda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fukuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fukuda works at Raine G Fukuda MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Fukuda’s profile.

    Dr. Fukuda has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukuda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukuda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

