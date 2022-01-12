Overview of Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD

Dr. Raine Fukuda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Fukuda works at Raine G Fukuda MD LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.