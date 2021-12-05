Overview

Dr. Raj Agarwal, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.



Dr. Agarwal works at Dermatology Associates of Virginia in Glen Allen, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA and North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.