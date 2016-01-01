Overview of Dr. Rajanandini Muralidharan, MD

Dr. Rajanandini Muralidharan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Muralidharan works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.