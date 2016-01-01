Dr. Rajanandini Muralidharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muralidharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajanandini Muralidharan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajanandini Muralidharan, MD
Dr. Rajanandini Muralidharan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Muralidharan works at
Dr. Muralidharan's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajanandini Muralidharan, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellow In Neurocritical Care University Of Pennsylvania
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muralidharan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muralidharan works at
