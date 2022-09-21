Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caesar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD
Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Henderson.
Dr. Caesar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caesar's Office Locations
-
1
Perry C Lewis MD707 Hollybrook Dr Ste 406, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 291-6270
-
2
Longview Internal Medicine Pllc2021 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 392-2307
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Henderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caesar?
I have never had a doctor listen to me so well! The nurse was great and all the staff were amazing. The doctor gave me so much information that I did not know! I have had MS for 7 years, insomnia, and chronic migraine all my life. I feel so lucky to have met Dr Caesar and her staff!
About Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1104020700
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Mc Ohio, Toledo Hosps
- Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caesar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caesar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caesar works at
Dr. Caesar has seen patients for Ataxia, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caesar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caesar speaks Dutch.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Caesar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caesar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caesar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caesar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.