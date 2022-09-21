Overview of Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD

Dr. Rajani Caesar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Henderson.



Dr. Caesar works at Perry C Lewis MD in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.