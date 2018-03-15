Dr. Rajat Bannerji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bannerji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Bannerji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajat Bannerji, MD
Dr. Rajat Bannerji, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Bannerji's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 596-6942Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My friend was undergoing chemo for CCL at another hospital. He went through chemo successfully one time but years later, he needed to go through it again and it wasn't working. He was referred to Dr. Bannerji who was doing a clinical trial with a drug called ABT-199. My friend has been healthy ever since. He has some minor side effects from the drug but is otherwise active and strong, and his blood counts have been good for four years. He loves Dr. Bannerji. He literally saved my friend's life.
About Dr. Rajat Bannerji, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1942361209
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
