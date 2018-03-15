Overview of Dr. Rajat Bannerji, MD

Dr. Rajat Bannerji, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Bannerji works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.