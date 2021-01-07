Dr. Rajat Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajat Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajat Malhotra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Illinois Cancer Specialists880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-4482Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Very good. Dr Malhotra is personable and a positive presence in his line of medicine. He reads my chart prior to walking in, he asks questions and listens to me.
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982693370
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Loyola University
- Oncology
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
