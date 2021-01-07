Overview of Dr. Rajat Malhotra, MD

Dr. Rajat Malhotra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Malhotra works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.