Overview

Dr. Rajeev Fernando, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Guthrie County Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Fernando works at UnityPoint Clinic Cardiology in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.