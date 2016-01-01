Dr. Rajeev Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Fernando, MD
Dr. Rajeev Fernando, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Guthrie County Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Locations
Iowa Heart Center at Fort Dodge1215 Pleasant St Ste 414, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie County Hospital
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
About Dr. Rajeev Fernando, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952651382
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fernando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernando has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
