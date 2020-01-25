Overview

Dr. Rajender Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Alpha Medical Centre in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.