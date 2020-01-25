Dr. Rajender Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajender Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajender Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Locations
Alpha Medical Centre3000 Old Alabama Rd Ste 128A, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 821-1940
- 2 5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 220, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 821-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is a very nice guy. He is patient and takes the time to listen before making a suggestion. He seems to always comment on something we reviewed on a prior visit. He either has a very good memory or he keeps good records and takes the time to review them before meeting. I never feel pressured to go to see a specialist. Previous doctors were always quick to send to a specialist associated with their group or to undergo expensive tests without a clear explanation. Dr. Singh is not that way.
About Dr. Rajender Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1821060732
Education & Certifications
- Rush - Westlake Prog - Westlake Hosp
- Grant Hospital
- U Coll Med Scis New Delhi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
