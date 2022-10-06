Overview of Dr. Rajesh Kataria, DO

Dr. Rajesh Kataria, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wheelersburg, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Kataria works at Southern Ohio Rheumatology Inc in Wheelersburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.