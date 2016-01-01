Overview of Dr. Rajesh Malik, MD

Dr. Rajesh Malik, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Malik works at Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.