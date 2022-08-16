Overview of Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD

Dr. Rajesh Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clairton, PA. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at South Hills Pain & Rehabilitation Associates in Clairton, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.