See All Neurologists in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD

Neurology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD

Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Sachdeo works at Center for Neuroscience Care in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sachdeo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Neuroscience Care
    1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 853-7530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Epilepsy
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sachdeo?

    Feb 19, 2019
    He has been my neurologist for 35 yrs and would not go to anyone else because he's extremely though and honest. When my husband had seizures he was the first doctor I went to. It took awhile to find the right medication but it was worth it. Other doctors have told us he's one of the best around and I hold him in the highest regard.
    Monroe Twp, NJ — Feb 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sachdeo to family and friends

    Dr. Sachdeo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sachdeo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD.

    About Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043232556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Va Hines Loyola Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Christian Med College Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachdeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachdeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachdeo works at Center for Neuroscience Care in Plainsboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sachdeo’s profile.

    Dr. Sachdeo has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.