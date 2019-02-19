Overview of Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD

Dr. Rajesh Sachdeo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Sachdeo works at Center for Neuroscience Care in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.