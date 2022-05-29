Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajeswara Patcha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Huntington Hospital270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (844) 727-5795
Balveen Singh MD PLLC172 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 385-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
I think he is a talented surgeon. He made a cut so small, and I had no side effects. You can hardly see where he went in. No bruising absolutely nothing. I 'd definitely recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1104829407
- N Shore University Hosp
- Cooper Health System/University Medical Center
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
