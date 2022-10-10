See All Hematologists in Coon Rapids, MN
Dr. Rajini Malisetti, MD

Hematology
Dr. Rajini Malisetti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. 

Dr. Malisetti works at Minnesota Onclgy Mplwd Cncr Ctr in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Fridley, MN and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Malisetti's Office Locations

    Minnesota Oncology-coon Rapids
    11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 712-2100
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA
    480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 220, Fridley, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 786-1620
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA
    345 Sherman St Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 251-5500

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital

Anemia
Myeloma
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Myeloma
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 10, 2022
    Very easy to talk to and does not rush you. She has been my doctor for 5 1/2 years and finally got my all clear for lung cancer. Also redit to Dr Janet price for being such a wonderful doctor if not for her it would not have been found early and Dr Boxberger my surgeon.
    Diane Strohmayer — Oct 10, 2022
    Specialties
    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1619941804
    Dr. Rajini Malisetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malisetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malisetti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malisetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malisetti has seen patients for Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malisetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Malisetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malisetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malisetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malisetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

