Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD
Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Kwatra Rajiv MD1331 N 7th St Ste 290, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (480) 720-6706
Dermatology Associates3201 W Peoria Ave Ste C600, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 866-3344
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
I was in your office for MOHS surgery on February 11th on my upper eyelid. My eye has healed beautifully and I am very pleased with the results. I also want to thank the staff, nurses you and the plastic surgeon. Everyone in your office was polite, professional and efficient. The treatment I was dreading turned out to be not that bad. You all made the difference.
About Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861506230
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina|MOHS Micrographic Surg
- Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center|Ohio State University
- St Joseph Hosp & Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
