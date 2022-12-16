Overview of Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD

Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center - M.D. and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Sood works at Advance Midwest Medical in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.