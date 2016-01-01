Overview

Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University Of Zambia and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at NBIMC Children s Heart Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.