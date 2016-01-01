See All Cardiologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University Of Zambia and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Verma works at NBIMC Children s Heart Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Children Hosp of New Jersey
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1144237645
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital Boston|Nyu Mc Bellevue Hospital
    • Nyu Mc Bellevue Hospital
    • NEW YORK HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER|University Tchg Hospital
    • University Of Zambia
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verma works at NBIMC Children s Heart Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Verma’s profile.

    Dr. Verma has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Verma speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

