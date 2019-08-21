Dr. Rajjit Abrol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajjit Abrol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajjit Abrol, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Locations
1
HeartPlace Plano3801 W 15th St Ste 320, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 985-8838Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
HeartPlace Richardson399 W Campbell Rd Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 699-3508Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
HeartPlace Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 250, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (682) 223-9112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
4
HeartPlace Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital-BHVH3409 Worth St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 841-2000
5
HeartPlace Methodist Richardson3001 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 175, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 635-5701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
I have placed full trust and confidence in Dr. Abrol. He advises, counsels and practices professionally. We have fought afib with success.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164530739
- Baylor University|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Abrol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrol has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.