Dr. Raju Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raju Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raju Modi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Clinic Inc6525 Powers Blvd Ste 301, Parma, OH 44129 Directions (440) 882-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
Very Compasionate and Professional, Dr. Modi explained everything in great detail
About Dr. Raju Modi, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528007143
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.