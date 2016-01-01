Dr. Raju Thakor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raju Thakor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raju Thakor, MD
Dr. Raju Thakor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Thakor's Office Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raju Thakor, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakor.
