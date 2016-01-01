See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ralph Cox Jr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (9)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ralph Cox Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Cox Jr works at Vitas Healthcare of Texas Lp in Dallas, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitas Healthcare of Texas Lp
    14651 Dallas Pkwy Ste 812, Dallas, TX 75254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 424-5600
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Carrollton
    4343 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 428-5620
  3. 3
    Boyett Healthcare of Texas Pllc
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 480-5560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Wellness Examination
Obesity
Overweight
Wellness Examination

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Counseling
Osteopenia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Tonsillitis
Administrative Physical
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pain
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cervicitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ralph Cox Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922071703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

