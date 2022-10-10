Overview of Dr. Ram Garg, MD

Dr. Ram Garg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Garg works at Dr. Ram S. Garg, MD in Taylor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.