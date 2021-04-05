Overview

Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Specialists Hospital Shreveport and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Letchuman works at Specialists Hospital Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.