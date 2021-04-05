See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Specialists Hospital Shreveport and WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Letchuman works at Specialists Hospital Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Care Consultants
    1534 Elizabeth Ave Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 629-5505
  2. 2
    Pain Care Consultants
    1500 Line Ave Ste 202, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 629-5505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Specialists Hospital Shreveport
  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891787511
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clin Coll Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ of MO Hosp & Clin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rama Letchuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letchuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Letchuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Letchuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Letchuman works at Specialists Hospital Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Letchuman’s profile.

    Dr. Letchuman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Letchuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Letchuman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letchuman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letchuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letchuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

