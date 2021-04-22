Overview

Dr. Rama Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at HARRY M. FRIEDLAND, M.D. in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.