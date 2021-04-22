Dr. Rama Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rama Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Locations
Diabetes Associates Belleville, NJ5 Franklin Ave Ste 307, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable careful and professional
About Dr. Rama Reddy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1386724672
Education & Certifications
- University Med Dentistry Nj
- St Barnabas MC
- Englewood Hospital And Med Center
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
