Dr. Ramachandra Naik, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramachandra Naik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL ACONCAGUA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Naik works at UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union
    750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ramachandra Naik, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    NPI Number
    • 1457533127
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, India
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DEL ACONCAGUA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramachandra Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naik works at UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Naik’s profile.

    Dr. Naik has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Naik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

