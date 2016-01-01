Overview

Dr. Ramachandra Naik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL ACONCAGUA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Naik works at UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.