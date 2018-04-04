Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- TX
- Temple
- Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD
Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD
Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2334
-
2
Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiac Sg1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-6800
-
3
Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiac Sg1190 5th Ave # 1028, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-6800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma of Lung
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Myxoma
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Malformation
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
- View other providers who treat Constrictive Tuberculous Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Coronary Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Cystic Medial Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital
- View other providers who treat Dissecting Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Stricture
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Esophagomyotomy
- View other providers who treat Esophagostomy
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Surgery
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hemoptysis
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Leiomyoma
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lower Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Endodermal Sinus Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinitis
- View other providers who treat Mesothelioma
- View other providers who treat Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant, Pleural
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Paralyzed Diaphragm
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Sequestration
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Schatzki's Ring
- View other providers who treat Segmentectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Septic Embolism
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thymus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Trachea Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tracheoesophageal Fistula - Hypospadias
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Upper Airway Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Assist Device
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Doctor Reddy is one of the best doctor I ever known,he takes his job very seriously and he always there for me.
About Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1184606626
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown|Nhlbi Nih|NHLBI-NIH
- The Brooklyn Hosp|The Brooklyn Hospital
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Tricuspid Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.