Overview of Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD

Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tricuspid Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.