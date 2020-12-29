Overview

Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at COR Healthcare Medical Associates in Torrance, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.