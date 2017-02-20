Overview of Dr. Raman Verma, MD

Dr. Raman Verma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ohio



Dr. Verma works at Dr. Raman Verma MD in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.