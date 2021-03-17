See All Interventional Cardiologists in Steubenville, OH
Dr. Ramana Murty, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ramana Murty, MD

Dr. Ramana Murty, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East, East Liverpool City Hospital, Harrison Community Hospital and Twin City Medical Center.

Dr. Murty works at Trinity Family Care Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Family Care Center
    401 Market St Ste 200, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Septal Defect
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Diseases
Coronary Artery Dissection
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Secondary Hypertension
Thrombolysis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Ramana Murty, MD
    About Dr. Ramana Murty, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1114923778
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hackensack Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Hackensack Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Hackensack Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Trinity Medical Center East
    • East Liverpool City Hospital
    • Harrison Community Hospital
    • Twin City Medical Center

