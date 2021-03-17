Dr. Murty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramana Murty, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramana Murty, MD
Dr. Ramana Murty, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East, East Liverpool City Hospital, Harrison Community Hospital and Twin City Medical Center.
Dr. Murty works at
Dr. Murty's Office Locations
-
1
Trinity Family Care Center401 Market St Ste 200, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murty?
Good
About Dr. Ramana Murty, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1114923778
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Andhra Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- Harrison Community Hospital
- Twin City Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murty works at
Dr. Murty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murty speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.