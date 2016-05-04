Dr. Ramarao Pradeep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradeep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramarao Pradeep, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramarao Pradeep, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Endocrine Associates of the Quad Cities612 35th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 788-0014
Unitypoint Endocrine Associates of the Quad Cities - Bettendorf1989 Spruce Hills Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (309) 757-7780
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pradeep regulated my dosage of statins which had been a problem.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
