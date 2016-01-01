Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
Ramesh K. Agarwal M.d. P.A.145 E Carroll St Ste 103, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 749-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104926021
Education & Certifications
- Patna University / Patna Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
