Dr. Rami Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rami Abboud, MD
Overview of Dr. Rami Abboud, MD
Dr. Rami Abboud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Abboud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abboud's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Endoscopy and Surgery Center12900 Cortez Blvd Ste 203, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 282-4831
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abboud?
This doctor was there for me this Sunday at Oak Hill Hospital. I don’t know him but I was admitted on Friday really feeling sick not nauseous but could not eat without it coming home after a surgery 5 weeks earlier. The surgeon was not responding to me. I had a food blockage. A NP from his office spoke to me and “really listened”, a rare thing these days. They did a scoop on Sunday and found a food blockage and removed it. I was discharged on Monday. I am grateful to them. Any doctor that would be there for me on a Sunday is impressive!
About Dr. Rami Abboud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285900670
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abboud works at
Dr. Abboud has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.