Dr. Rami Calis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rami Calis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Emory Orthopaedics and Spine59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Emory Orthopaedics Sports And Spine1845 Satellite Blvd Ste 400, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I really appreciated the entire staff. Everyone was very friendly and welcoming. Dr. Calis has a great since of humor and that put me at ease. He answered all of my questions and did not make me feel rushed. His assistant Matthew was very friendly and I would recommend this office to anyone looking for a good doctor.
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1770685463
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Calis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calis speaks Arabic.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Calis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calis.
