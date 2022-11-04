See All Podiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Rami Calis, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (104)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rami Calis, DPM

Dr. Rami Calis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Calis works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics and Spine
    59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
  2. 2
    Emory Orthopaedics Sports And Spine
    1845 Satellite Blvd Ste 400, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Rami Calis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770685463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rami Calis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Calis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

