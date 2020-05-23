Dr. Ramin Darbandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darbandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Darbandi, MD
Dr. Ramin Darbandi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Valley Anesthesiology Consultants Limited645 E Missouri Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 273-9333
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Great doctor. Excellent communication before and after procedure. Highly recommended!
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1457565970
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Darbandi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darbandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darbandi speaks Persian.
