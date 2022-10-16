See All Dermatologists in Downey, CA
Dr. Ramin Ram, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ramin Ram, MD is a Dermatologist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Ram works at Optum Urgent Care in Downey, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA, Glendora, CA and Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Applecare Physicians Group
    11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 300, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 869-4497
  2. 2
    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    225 W Broadway Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 545-7770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    HealthCare Partners Medical Group
    1377 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 857-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    HealthCare Partners
    2601 Via Campo, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 720-1144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Rash
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Rash

Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Fungal Nail Infection
Melanoma Screening
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ramin Ram, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316190457
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Ram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

