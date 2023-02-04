Dr. Ramin Tabaddor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabaddor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Tabaddor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Minnesota Sports Medicine Fellowship
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 402-1040Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orthopedics Rhode Island, South County Orthopedics1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 218-6035Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Artistic Surgical Associates Inc.1567 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 218-6035Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 402-1065
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Tabaddor is incredible in his ability to repair surgically tears that would ordinarily leave you incapacitated for life. His support staff, Patty and Anthony are very helpful and kind. Physical therapy is critical for healing. Thank you for your healing.
About Dr. Ramin Tabaddor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1548294291
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/ Harvard Medical School General Surgery
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
