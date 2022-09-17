Dr. Ramine Nabizadeh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramine Nabizadeh, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramine Nabizadeh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Dr. Nabizadeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ramine Nabizadeh, DDS2450 Louisiana St # 77006, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 379-7328
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nabizadeh?
Hello Mr nabizadeh , my name is mirhosayni , do you have email address?
About Dr. Ramine Nabizadeh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1881807758
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabizadeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabizadeh accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabizadeh works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.