Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD

Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Sharma works at Sonoran Pulmonary and Critical Care in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

    Sonoran Pulmonary and Critical Care
    9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 118, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-7856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Sharma listened and showed care when meeting with me. Everyone from the front desk to the techs were so kind and professional. I finally got some answers and the help I've been needing for over a year now. I highly recommend. Thank you!
    Mongrut — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD
    About Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1659374593
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Sonoran Pulmonary and Critical Care in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

