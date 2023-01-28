Overview of Dr. Ramon Franco, MD

Dr. Ramon Franco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Penn St U and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Franco works at Ramon A Franco Jr., M.D. in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Paralysis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.