Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramon Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Reyes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you suspect or you need a doctor because of Crohn's, Dr Reyes is the doctor you need. I recommend Dr Reyes to everyone. If I overhear someone one talking about Crohn's I make sure they have his name and phone number. Do not hesitate to go to Dr Reyes. If you do not you may regret it and you may be misdiagnosed. If someone ever says the word Crohn's, you need to get to Dr. Reyes as soon as you can. Wait time is very short. And access to restroom at all times.
About Dr. Ramon Reyes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Santo Tomas University Hospital - Manila, Philippines
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
