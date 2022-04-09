Dr. Ramon Ty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Ty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Ty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Ty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jaime A Clavijo MD PA7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 565, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 779-3789
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ty?
I feel that I have to give Dr. Ty a star back. Honestly, he is a 5-star doctor as far as knowledge and expertise goes and he has saved my elderly loved one's life at least on two occasions. He is a master at doing angiograms and stents. My complaint is mostly regarding the wait times and how rushed things feel. I mean in a way it's good that he is trying to help more people at a given time, but he really does pack in the patients like sardines! Speaking of which, I feel that his office fees are a bit high, even with insurance. He is charging double what other specialists we see charge. So my honest feeling is this: If you are just starting out in your journey into heart issues, it might be better to consider another doctor if you care about wait times and immediate appointments. Dr. Ty is a busy man. Otherwise, you can't really go wrong with him.
About Dr. Ramon Ty, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1861474595
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst
- Montefiore Hosp
- Montefiore Hosp
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ty works at
Dr. Ty has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ty speaks Chinese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.