Dr. Raya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramona Raya, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramona Raya, MD
Dr. Ramona Raya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Raya works at
Dr. Raya's Office Locations
-
1
Medicine3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-3582
-
2
Rheumatology10340 Democracy Ln Ste 102, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 933-8130
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Ramona Raya, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437337037
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raya works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Raya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.