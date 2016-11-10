See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ramoun Jones, MD

Pain Medicine
1.3 (42)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramoun Jones, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER.

Dr. Jones works at THE PAIN CENTER OF ARIZONA in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Pain Center of Arizona
    9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252
  2. 2
    The Pain Center of Arizona - Peoria Clinic
    9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 180, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252
  3. 3
    Arizona Surgical Specialists Center LLC
    1984 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 445-9502

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Leave a review

    Nov 10, 2016
    He was very knowledgeable, took the time to listen to me, explained everything, and treated my lower back pain right away. I would definitely recommend him.
    Amy E in Glendale , AZ — Nov 10, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Ramoun Jones, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramoun Jones, MD.

    About Dr. Ramoun Jones, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508898602
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramoun Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.