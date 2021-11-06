Dr. Ramsay Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsay Kuo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramsay Kuo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Daniel Kaplon, MD1921 Waldemere St Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kind, knowledgeable, experienced and listens to the patients. Staff friendly, courteous, and also knowledgeable. I, as a physician myself, was and am impressed. I had a follow up appointment 8 days after the first. I got into excruciating pain, sent a telehealth message, relating this at night about 4 days after first appointment, and his office called the next morning brought me in, discussed the tests and immediately scheduled surgery to fix the cause of the pain. 5/5 rating.
About Dr. Ramsay Kuo, MD
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Duke University Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
