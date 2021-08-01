See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (129)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD

Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - M.D. and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.

Dr. Kassir works at Mona Lisa Cosmetic Surgery Center in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kassir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kassir Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon
    81 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 857-2370
  2. 2
    Dr. Kassir Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon
    1176 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 692-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Chronic Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 129 ratings
Patient Ratings (129)
5 Star
(100)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(26)
About Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD

Specialties
  • Sleep Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Persian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1477591048
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of South Florida - Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Residency
  • University of Texas Medical Branch - Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - M.D.
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
